An Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (Press Release) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Highway 146 in Ruston.

Deputies were dispatched to a loud party shortly before 1:00AM. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a very large crowd of people and 100+ vehicles parked along the roadway.

While the party goers were leaving the scene, deputies heard a single gunshot. Moments later, a subject approached deputies exclaiming he had been shot.

Deputies immediately began administering aid to the individual and awaited the arrival of Ruston Ambulance Service.

The victim, Peter Guy (24) of Ruston, was transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 318-251-5111 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish.

CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com