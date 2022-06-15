NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The two remaining suspects wanted in the May 31 deadly shooting of an elderly woman outside Xavier University, have been arrested and booked, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Laverne Duplessis and Frank Bartholomew were the last of four suspects wanted in the incident, to be taken and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Initial investigation explained that on that Tuesday, an argument broke out in the parking lot of the Xavier University Convocation Center after the Morris Jeff Highschool graduation, that ultimately led to gunfire ending in an 80-year-old woman being fatally hit.

18-year-old Brandon Rock

18-year-old Brandon Rock surrendered to NOPD on June 11 and was arrested on one charge each of manslaughter and possession of a firearm in a Gun-Free Zone (school).

Three days later, the remaining suspect surrendered to the New Orleans Police Department.

A 15-year-old subject was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on a charge of possession of a firearm in a Gun-Free Zone (school).

Laverne Duplessis was arrested on three separate charges:

Manslaughter

Possession of a firearm in a Gun-Free Zone (school)

Obstruction of justice

An outstanding warrant out of Jefferson Parish

Bartholomew was arrested on one charge of obstruction of justice.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.