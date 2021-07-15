Alexandria police arrest attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Alexandria Police Department has announced that they made an arrest regarding an attempted murder that happened on Sunday July 11.

Per the release, 37-year-old Cedric Markeese Brown of Alexandria was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The incident happened in the 200 block of 24th street where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have ay information about the incident, please contact the Alexandria PD’s Detective Division at 318-449-5099.