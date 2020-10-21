Additional charges filed, accused child molester held without bond

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Crimes Unit obtained additional arrest warrants for 52-year-old Stacey Glenn Wilhite of Bossier City for two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

These most recent arrest warrants were filed for two criminal incidents involving one juvenile victim.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with the victim who was under the age of 10 at the time the crimes occurred.

Willhite, who was released on bail on Sept. 16, was taken into custody at the Bossier Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility. He is being held without bond.

According to investigators, there may be other victims in this case. Detectives encourage them to come forward. Anyone who may want to speak with detectives can call 741-8650.