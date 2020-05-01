Coronavirus Information

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

Crime
NATCHEZ, Miss. — On May 1, 2020 at approximately 1:50 am deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival in the area of Graves Avenue deputies found a black male and a black female had been shot inside of a vehicle.

The black female was pronounced dead at the scene and the black male was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victims were identified as 18 year old Jamesia Brown and 16 year old Cameron Jones.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

