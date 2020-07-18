A Louisiana inmate allegedly rapes guard, faces new charges

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — An inmate serving 30 years for armed robbery at a South Louisiana prison is facing new charges after he allegedly raped a female guard at the facility on Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, said Erick Dehart, 29, has been charged with aggravated rape.

Authorities say the alleged incident happened in a cellblock at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel around 9:30 a.m.

The department did not release any further details about the reported attack.

The guard’s name or length of employment was not released.

