79-year-old man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile girls

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars after he is accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile girls.

According to arrest reports, the West Monroe Police Department received a sexual battery complaint where a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were the victims.

Both victims told police that 79-year-old Herman Freeman sexually assaulted them. The younger victim was battered on one occasion at Freeman’s home. The 15-year-old told police that Freeman battered her twice at his home.

According to the 15-year-old victim, Freeman also messaged her on Facebook and asked for another “massage”. When the victim told Freeman that she did not want to, he offered her a “massage.”

When questioned by police, Freeman denied battering the children but when confronted about the Facebook messages he admitted to offering the 15-year-old a “massage.” When asked what kind of massage he would give, Freeman stated that he was referring to an oral sexual act because that was the only type of massage he would give.

Freeman was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (3 counts)

Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor

Freeman’s bond has not been set at this time.

