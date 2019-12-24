$6000 for tips in shooting of endangered whooping crane

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (12/24/19) Rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever shot an endangered whooping crane more than a year ago.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reward Monday.
The crane was found with a broken wing on Nov. 2, 2018, in Acadia Parish. It had to be euthanized.
Four groups or agencies and one individual are offering $1,000 to $2,000 each.
A total of $7,500 in rewards was offered in February but went unclaimed. A department spokesman says some of those donors were unable to continue their offers.
