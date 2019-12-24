$6000 for tips in shooting of endangered whooping crane

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (12/24/19) Rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever shot an endangered whooping crane more than a year ago.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reward Monday.

The crane was found with a broken wing on Nov. 2, 2018, in Acadia Parish. It had to be euthanized.

Four groups or agencies and one individual are offering $1,000 to $2,000 each.

A total of $7,500 in rewards was offered in February but went unclaimed. A department spokesman says some of those donors were unable to continue their offers.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories