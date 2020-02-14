6 stolen guns recovered during drug bust at a Ruston motel

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (2/14/2020) — Two people are under arrest and a half dozen stolen guns have been recovered after a drug raid at a local motel.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, agents with LPNET searched at room at the Lincoln Motel in Ruston on February 6th after getting search and arrest warrants.

Arrested were Gene David Green, 37, and Tomekia Anderson, 39, both of Ruston.

Tomekia Anderson & Gene David Green / Courtesy: LPSO

Investigators say their search led to the seizure of seven handguns, 6 which had been reported stolen from the local area. They also recovered drugs including meth, MDMA, synthetic marijuana, and cocaine.

Courtesy: LPSO

Green’s bond was set at $700,000. Anderson’s bond was set at $112,500.

Here are the charges the two are facing:

GENE DAVID GREEN

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I and Schedule II

Violation Uniform Controlled Dangerous of Substances

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Illegal Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

TOMEKIA ANDERSON