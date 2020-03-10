6 arrested in Bossier human trafficking sting

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Six people have been arrested following an undercover human trafficking sting in Bossier Parish.

Agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Combined Narcotics/Vice Task Force conducted the operation Friday night. It resulted in the arrests of two pimps, two prostitutes, and two johns.

Three people also face drug charges after agents recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, a weapon, and a vehicle. Another person was also charged with resisting arrest.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

Shaumichael Carter, 37, of Shreveport – Charged with Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, and Possession of Marijuana. Bond is $5,001.

Kelsey Lawson, 23, of College Station, Texas – Charged with Prostitution. No bond – released RoR.

Jacorri Mason, 26, of Shreveport – Charged with Resisting Arrest w/Force, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of MDMA (ecstasy); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prostitution (Solicitation). Bond is $6,003.

Travis Rain, 23, of Houston, Texas – Charged with Resisting by Flight, Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, and Possession of Marijuana. Bond is $16,000.

Juan Swope, 40, of Shreveport – Charged with Prostitution (Solicitation)

Stephanie Holder, 37, of Keithville – Charged with Prostitution (citation only, no booking photo)

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “Human trafficking is a real issue. We as members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force work tirelessly to combat prostitution, illegal drug activity, and suspects who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money.”

Agents are continuing the investigation into human trafficking and more charges are possible.

The Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Greenwood Police Department assisted with the operation.

