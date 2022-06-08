HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man had been arrested for additional charges stemming from a child pornography-related investigation on Facebook.

Reports show that 53-year-old Eric Ball of Houma was originally arrested at his home on June 1, during a search warrant that was completed by the FBI and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit in connection to an ongoing FBI investigation.

Terrebonne SVU Detectives continued their investigation into the activities of Eric Ball and discovered additional evidence of child pornography-related images on electronic devices owned and accessed by Ball.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on June 6, detectives arrested Eric Ball for an additional 99 counts of Possession of Pornography involving Juveniles under 13 years of age.

Ball was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and was jailed on no bond.

Terrebonne Parish SVU Detectives are still actively working on the joint investigation with the assistance of the FBI.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO at (985)876-2500, or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Anyone that helps may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.