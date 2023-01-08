MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics.

The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of the victim’s face and head. The victim explained that he was struck by an unidentified object and kicked in the head numerous times by the suspect, 42-year-old Roy Wonder.

Despite being aware of these details, the victim was unable to recall most of the incident and believed to have lost consciousness. A witness claimed that Wonder allegedly punched the victim with a closed fist and kicked him with steel-toe boots two or three times after pushing him to the ground.

The victim’s previous head injuries prior to the incident caused him to have bullet fragments in his head that could not be struck or could result in death.

Wonder was found by officers, who advised him of his Miranda rights. After Wonder stated he understood his rights, he explained that the victim restrained him between a truck and trailer and did not allow him to pass.

Wonder tried to push the victim to get to his truck, but the victim continued to block him. Eventually, Wonder struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, and he fell to the ground. Wonder believed the victim was knocked out cold from the hit.

As previously mentioned, Wonder continued to kick the victim two or three times with his boots then fled the scene. Wonder stated he was aware of the victim’s bullet fragments but did not know about the severity of it.

Wonder was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Second-Degree Battery. His current bond is set to $10,000.