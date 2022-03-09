LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, on Friday, March 4, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team investigated Christopher Cage Jr. for trafficking narcotics into Lincoln Parish. During the investigation, and with assistance from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Cage and his passenger, Paula Harris, were pulled over for multiple traffic violations.

After patrol deputies started the initial investigation, authorities found Cage and Harris in possession of the following items:

Oxycodone

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Promethazine

Xanax

Ecstasy

Marijuana

Synthetic Marijuana

Adderall

9mm Pistol

Photo courtesy Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers booked Cage and Harris into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for numerous drug and firearm related charges.