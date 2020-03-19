2 Mississippi inmates captured after escape from work center

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two inmates who escaped from a community work center were captured.

Bobby Charles Morgan and Caleb Andrew Johnston were captured Wednesday afternoon after escaping from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Tuesday.

Officers located the two men in a mobile park home in D’Iberville. It wasn’t immediately clear how the two men escaped from the work center.

Both Morgan and Johnston are facing additional charges including, escape and theft.

Morgan had been serving 11 years, since 2016, for four counts of burglary.

Johnston was sentenced to 16 years in August 2016 on two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary.

