2 men fatally shot during filming of rap video in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say two men were killed after gunfire erupted as a group gathered in a Baton Rouge neighborhood to film a rap music video.

A Baton Rouge police spokesman said Thursday that authorities were called to the scene Wednesday night, where they found 25-year-old D’Andre Mills and 31-year-old Landon Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The Advocate reports that neighbors said more than a dozen people had gathered on their street, but the group dispersed before police arrived.

Police didn’t say whether the victims were helping make the music video. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

