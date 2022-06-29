NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 29, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of several individuals involved in criminal activity.

The recent arrests of two men led to the arrests of an additional 13 individuals, many of them were juveniles according to SBSO.

According to police, on June 13, agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Tyre Stephens, of the 700 block of Vouray Drive in Kenner, for resisting an officer by providing a false name, and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Slidell for possession of marijuana.

According to reports, a criminal history check was conducted on both subjects which revealed Stephens was listed as a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in New Orleans in April and the 16-year-old juvenile male was wanted for a carjacking that also took place in April.

Reports show the Criminal Investigations Bureau revealed Stephens and the 16-year-old juvenile male were involved with a large group of individuals who were already under investigation for criminal activity.

The group of more than a dozen males, which included several juveniles, was being investigated by detectives for participating in the production of a music video being shared on social media that showed them in possession of handheld firearms in front of a residence in the 2900 block of Daniel Drive in Violet.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 205 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson Springfield M&P Shield firearm, and a magazine with 12 unspent cartridges according to SBSO.

Five juvenile males were arrested during the investigation for illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, including a 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and a 13-year-old all from Violet, and a 16-year-old from Slidell.

Six adult males also were arrested during the case for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile:

Davontae Major, 19, of the 3000 block of Daniel Drive in Violet.

Kendrick Brock, 19, of the 500 block of East Liberaux Street in Chalmette.

Michael Williams, 19, of Borgnemouth Court in Violet.

Leiland Nelson, 18, of the 2200 block of Colonial Boulevard in Violet.

Joseph Sino, 18, of the 3100 block of Acorn Drive in Violet.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rodney Green III, 18, of Jamie Court in Violet, who is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile according to reports.

In addition, Brian Irvin, 19, of the 2900 block of Daniel Drive in Violet, and Savion Johnson, 18, of the 2900 block of Daniel Drive in Violet, were both booked with possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Pohlmann said, and additional arrests may be made.

Citizens who want to share information with detectives about this case or any other criminal activity pertaining to St. Bernard Parish or any of its residents can do so by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.

Tipsters also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, where they can leave a detailed message and can either choose to provide their contact information or remain anonymous.