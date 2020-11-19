12-year-old Louisiana girl held in infant brother’s death

HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A 12-year-old Louisiana girl has been arrested following the death of her 6-month-old brother. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says the girl was arrested on Monday.
Paramedics arrived at a home in St. Charles Parish on Sunday to find the infant not breathing and could not revive him.
An autopsy determined the death was a homicide. Champagne isn’t saying how the boy died or how officials came to believe his sister killed him.
The girl was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held in a juvenile detention center.
Children younger than 14 generally cannot be tried as adults in Louisiana. The sheriff is not releasing the name of the victim to avoid identifying his sister.
