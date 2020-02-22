$11,000 in rewards for leads to whooping crane killers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana and other donors are offering $11,000 for information about people who shot and killed two endangered whooping cranes.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever killed one in Jefferson Davis Parish in November, and another $6,000 for tips in a November 2018 killing.

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says the more recently killed bird was found Nov. 15 in a rice and crawfish field in the town of Elton.

A necropsy determined that it had been shot and killed a day or two earlier.

