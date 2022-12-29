WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and body area that resulted in her death.

A joint investigation by the Winnfield City Police and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of an 11-year-old sibling. The juvenile’s name is not being released at this time. The minor was taken into custody with a scheduled hearing for December 20. No details have been released regarding the outcome of this court hearing.

The following individuals were also arrested in connection with this case, all charged with Second-Degree-Cruelty to a Juvenile:

Jakeithra Starks, 26

Laquetta Thomas, 36

Dekarian Starks, 24

Malia Snowden, 19

They were all booked into the Winnfield City Jail and then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest.

The Winn Parish Enterprise contributed to this report.