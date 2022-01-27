OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Crime remains steady across the Ark-La-Miss and for the past few months police have been investigating many burglaries and thefts. Since the holiday season, the suspect list for thefts and burglaries has heightened, especially car burglaries.

Many suspects have been caught, but some are still at large.

Ricco V. Ferrand has been wanted by authorities since November 2021 on 15 counts of Simple Burglary and is believed to have committed a string of car burglaries in the Sylvan Lakes subdivision in West Monroe and on Guthrie Road in Sterlington.

Officers’ investigation revealed that numerous firearms, ammunitions, cellphones and other items were taken from vehicles in those areas and several of those items have since been recovered.

Ferrand did not carry out his acts alone as two other suspects have already been arrested in connection with the crimes.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Ricco V. Ferrand to contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tip submitted in this case or any other case, will always remain anonymous.