1 arrested, 2 others still sought for a string of burglaries in Monroe and West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have issued an update in the investigation into a rash of vehicle burglaries in the Sylvan Lakes subdivision in West Monroe and on Guthrie Road in Monroe.

On Monday November 8, Dorian D. Harris was arrested on 19 counts of Simple Burglary and 1 count of Vehicle Theft. Warrants have also been issued for Ricco V. Ferrand and Jerry L. Morrison who are both wanted on 15 counts of Simple Burglary.

The investigation revealed that numerous firearms, ammunitions, cell phones and other items were taken from the vehicles and several of the items have since been recovered.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Two of the firearms that were recovered have not been reported stolen, but are believed to have been taken from vehicles in the Sylvan Lakes area.

Authorities encourage residents in the affected areas to check for any missing firearms. In order to recover missing items, you must contact the OPSO Investigative Division at 318-329-1200 and provide proof of ownership.

OPSO advises that the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferrand and Morrison should contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.