West Monroe closes City Hall to public, change operating hours for Kiroli Park, and more to prevent spread of COVID-19

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – In response to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Order issued on Sunday, March 22, the City of West Monroe has made the following changes to its city buildings and facilities:

City Hall will be closed to the public, but employees will still be available to answer questions and provide services. Call City Hall at (318) 396-2600 for assistance.

Kiroli Park will remain open to the public, including trails and the Raising Cane’s Dog Park; however, the following park amenities will not be accessible: all playgrounds, tennis courts, water fountains, shelters and all restrooms except the Tennis Court Restroom Facility. The park will observe the following hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City Garbage service will continue to operate as normal. The West Monroe Recycling Center will continue to remain open. Social distancing is encouraged when dropping off recyclable items.

Other City buildings will have limited access by the public.

City of West Monroe offices and programs will continue to operate to serve the public. Please contact each city department for any questions about services available. The West Ouachita Public Transit will remain available to the public. Call (318) 397-3299 for more information about the Transit System.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell has instructed all city department heads to take extra precautions to disinfect public facilities, practice social distancing and not gather in large groups. The public is strongly encouraged to use proper hygiene and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We strongly encourage the public to strictly follow the guidelines outlined by Governor John Bel Edwards. This is a time of uncertainty for all of us, but the City of West Monroe will continue to operate and provide basic services to the community. We ask you to be patient at this time and to responsibly check on your neighbors and loved ones.” Mayor Staci Mitchell, West Monroe

As this is an ever-changing situation, additional updates from the City of West Monroe can be found online at www.westmonroe.com or www.facebook.com/CityofWestMonroe

For more information from the CDC, please visit www.coronavirus.gov