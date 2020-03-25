Richland Parish Police Jury to close office and maintenance barns

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richland Parish Police Jury has decided to completely close RPPJ office and maintenance barns.

The closure will take effect on Thursday, March 26, and will continue until Monday, April 13.

All public meetings of the police jury scheduled for April have been canceled or postponed until the governor’s order banning gatherings of 10 or more has been lifted.

