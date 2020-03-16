Pecanland Mall updates store hours, postpones Easter experience due to COVID-19 concerns

MONROE, La. — The Pecanland Mall in Monroe has changed their operating hours and postponed the Easter bunny experience in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning on Monday, the Pecanland Mall will only be open between noon and 7 pm every day except for Sunday, when the hours are now slated for noon to 6 pm. Some stores inside of the mall may implement their own policies for operating hours or temporary closures. Click here to find the most up-to-date operating hours.

They also say that an operating partner has decided to postpone the opening of the Easter bunny experience. They say the experience may open closer to Easter if situations change, but if it is canceled completely they will refund all reservations.

The Pecanland Mall is also taking the following steps to help ensure the public’s safety:

The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas within the center and parking garages.

As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the center and will be replenished or replaced as needed.

We continue to monitor the situation and the government’s response. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the shopping center, we will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure an appropriate plan is in place to help diminish the spread of the virus.

