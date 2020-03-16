Ouachita Council on Aging, West Ouachita Senior Center closing amid COVID-19 concerns

WEST MONROE, La. — Today, the Ouachita Council on Aging and the West Ouachita Senior Center announced that they would be closed starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

They both say that staff will be on hand to answer questions, but they will not have any group activities or meals at the centers.

Services including Meals on Wheels, Transportation, and Home Maker will continue as normal.

Also, the Senior Commodities Distribution set for March 31, 2020, has been canceled.

