Monroe City Court suspending some court operations due to COVID-19 concerns

MONROE, La. — The City Court of Monroe has announced that certain court operations are being suspended due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the City Court, the suspension will last until April 13, 2020. During this time all civil matters and almost all criminal matters will be suspended.

Included in civil matters are evictions, judgement debtor rules, trials confirmation hearings, and motion hearings.

Criminal matters included are arraignments, discovery rules, trials, review hearings, and stay dockets. 72-hour hearings will still take place but will be conducted via telephone between the Court and the Ouachita Correctional Center.

