Monroe announces new measures aimed at city parks to limit spread of COVID-19

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe is taking new measures aimed at city parks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Jamie Mayo announced that all basketball goals at outdoor courts in city parks have been taken down. All swings have been taken up and playscapes have been roped off as well. The mayor says that it is impossible to keep those areas disinfected and it is best that they not be used at all.

He also stated that the water fountains have been turned off and park bathrooms have been locked. All of these measures are being taken to encourage social distancing among residents.

Mayor Mayo is asking residents to exercise in your own home, backyard, or on your street instead of going to any of the city parks.

They warn that those who do go to the city parks must follow the rules that have been posted or they will be asked to leave.

