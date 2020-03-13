Mini Scholars Child Care Center closed Mar. 16-20

WEST MONROE, La. — Mini Scholars Child Care Center in West Monroe will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
According to Mini Scholars, they will provide further information about future closures sometime next week.
by: Jonathan FreemanPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. — Mini Scholars Child Care Center in West Monroe will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
According to Mini Scholars, they will provide further information about future closures sometime next week.