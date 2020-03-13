Mini Scholars Child Care Center closed Mar. 16-20

RUSTON, La. (Press Release) – Responding to a directive from Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home announced temporary visitation restrictions on the Ruston campus in an effort to delay community spread of the coronavirus which causes COVID19. The organization’s goal is to “slow the spread” of the novel coronavirus.

Family visits will be by appointment only. During family visits, only two family members will be permitted at a time for a child, but in general, until the end of the 30-day prohibition against non-essential visitors, the organization is strongly discouraging all visits. The Home will increase use of teleconferencing with family members.