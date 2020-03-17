Masur Museum closed until further notice, scheduled events postponed

MONROE, La. (Press Release) — In conjunction with our efforts to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Jamie Mayo joins Community Affairs Director Robert C. Johnson and Masur Museum of Art Director Evelyn Stewart to announce the following closure and event postponements:

The Masur Museum of Art will be closed until further notice

The Masur Museum and the Twin City Art Foundation have decided to reschedule our annual fundraiser, Off the Wall, until the fall of 2020. The event was originally scheduled to take place on April 24. The new date will be Thursday, September 24, from 6-9 pm. We thank you for your understanding.

The Beginning Oil Painting Class with Rene Hatten originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed as well. All students currently signed up for the class will be reimbursed or given credit for a future class.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST POSTS: