Louisiana Gaming Control Board closes all state casinos except those on reservations

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — All Louisiana’s state-run casinos, except those on Native American reservations, will cease operations at midnight tonight (March 16).
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board released their order earlier today, shuttering operations for at least the next 14 days. That order may be extended, if necessary.
The order closes all 15 riverboat casinos, New Orleans’ land-based casino, and the four slots at the racetrack in New Orleans.
The measure comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards banned group gatherings over 250 people and the CDC recommended no group event should exceed 50 people.
