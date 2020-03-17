Department of Children and Family Services closes offices to visitors

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has decided to provide customer service only by phone, email, and online until further notice.

They say that all upcoming face-to-face appointments will either be rescheduled or conducted by phone.

Louisiana residents may continue to access services and program information through the usual channels:

To report child abuse, call Louisiana’s child abuse hotline at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437), or for mandatory reporters, visit dcfs.la.gov/mandatedreporters.

To access SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or Child Support, apply online via the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal (dcfs.la.gov/cafe) or get information about the services online at www.dcfs.la.gov/page/family-support or by calling the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

Those specifically looking for a SNAP application can text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

DCFS will continue to monitor the developments and safety recommendations related to COVID-19 and provide updates.

