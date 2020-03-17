City of Monroe announces limited access to city facilites, alternate bill pay methods

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced new measures being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Starting on Wednesday, access to city facilities will be limited to employees and those who have scheduled appointments. Also, city employee travel is being limited.

Customer bill pay and new account set-up will be available through the following methods:

Drive-thru at City Hall Annex

Online

Mail

After-hours dropbox

Phone

In our continuing efforts to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and for the health and safety of our employees, customers, business partners, and vendors the City of Monroe announces the following adjustments, effective Wednesday, March 18, which will be in place until further notice:

Employee travel is being limited

Access to city facilities that remain open will be restricted to employees and scheduled appointments

Residential and business customers are urged to conduct business with our various departments via phone or online services via our city website www.monroela.us

Job Applications (pickups and drop-offs) are now to be done online. Applications are online at www.monroela.us and via this quick link City of Monroe Job Application . Completed applications can be emailed to krista.combs@ci.monroe.la.us

Adjudicated property lists are available online at www.monroela.us and via this quick link Adjudicated Property List

City Retiree insurance payments should be made at the drive-thru window at our City Hall Annex located at 316 Breard Street (Tax & Revenue building)

Customer bill pay and new account set-up at our City Hall Annex, located at 316 Breard Street, will only be conducted via the options listed below. Our lobby will be closed until further notice.

You can pay your water bill by one of the following methods:

Drive-thru at City Hall Annex located at 316 Breard Street between 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM (Monday – Friday)

Online at https://monroeutility.com/esuite.utilities

By mail at: City of Monroe Utilities, PO Box 1743, Monroe, La 71210

After-hours drop box located at the 316 Breard Street building entrance

Employees can answer your questions or take payments by phone at (318) 329-2220

Instructions for Setting Up New Water Service

To establish new service, you must first contact a Customer Service Agent at (318) 329-2220 for details.

To Setup New Service at the Drive-Thru:

Bring a completed City of Monroe Application for Service and the required government-issued identification to the drive-thru window. Deposit amount is required at the window. The drive-thru cashier will accept the documents and pre-determined deposit amount and provide receipt. Customer will be notified via phone call/email when service will begin.

To Set up New Service Online:

Email the completed City of Monroe Application for service, and a legible copy of a government issued ID to customer.service@ci.monroe.la.us An invoice for the deposit is emailed to the customer. Once invoice is paid, customer will be notified via phone call/email when service will begin.

If you have any questions regarding your bill, or need to discuss payment of your account, please call Customer Service at 318-329-2220 between the hours of 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.