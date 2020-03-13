Barak Shrine Circus Postponed

WEST MONROE, La. — The greatest show on Earth has been temporarily cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Barak Shrine Circus was set to start the weekend of March 20th at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

This is the first time the circus with a purpose has been postponed.

Representatives with the Barak Shrine say the health of the community is their top priority and cancelling their favorite event was done out of an abundance of caution.

“We’re concerned about the safety of our children, the safety of our workers, and the safety of our family because we at Barak believe we are one global family,” said Potentate Wilson Cook.

Cash Melville, with the Barak Shrine Circus Committee, said, “We will have a circus this year. Rest assured we will have a circus but with us not knowing the outlook for what’s going on, we don’t want to set a date.”

If you purchased tickets online, you will receive an email with instructions on what to do for your refund. We will update this article when the new date is set.