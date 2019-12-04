Cooking with Olivia: Sweet Potato Casserole

(12/4/19) Here’s what you need to make Olivia’s sweet potato casserole!
INGREDIENTS:
3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
2/3 cup sugar
½ cup butter, softened
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup milk
TOPPING:
1/3 butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup flour
1 cup chopped pecans
DIRECTIONS:
Boil and mash sweet potatoes.
Beat in sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and milk until smooth and creamy.
Put in 9×13 greased pan.
To make the topping, combine topping ingredients together in a small bowl. Stir and mix to combine. Crumble topping over sweet potatoes.
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.