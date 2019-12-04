Cooking with Olivia: Sweet Potato Casserole

(WPTV) - (11/29/19) Cooking with pre-schoolers may sound like a disaster waiting to happen, but experts say it can help tremendously with one important thing: listening.

"I think the learning process in their brains, that something so fun and easy, is actually a learning lesson," says Chef Erik Pettersen. "The children go step-by-step, and as long as you make eye contact, and you let them know they are with you, they respond so well."