Cooking with Olivia: Sweet Potato Casserole

(12/4/19) Here’s what you need to make Olivia’s sweet potato casserole!

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

2/3 cup sugar

½ cup butter, softened

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup milk

TOPPING:

1/3 butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup flour

1 cup chopped pecans

DIRECTIONS:

Boil and mash sweet potatoes.

Beat in sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and milk until smooth and creamy.

Put in 9×13 greased pan.

To make the topping, combine topping ingredients together in a small bowl. Stir and mix to combine. Crumble topping over sweet potatoes.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

