Cooking with Olivia: Crawfish and Corn Bisque

(2/27/19) Just in time for Mardi Gras season! Here’s what you need to make crawfish & corn bisque:

1 stick salted butter

1 green bell pepper, minced

1 medium onion, minced

1 ½ to 2 pounds crawfish tails rinsed, drained, and chopped

4 cans cream of potato soup*

1 tablespoon+ Cajun seasoning (like Tony Chachere’s)

3 12-ounce cans evaporated milk

2 14.75-ounce cans creamed corn, undrained

Salt, pepper, and Tabasco sauce to taste

1/2-1 cup water

DIRECTIONS:

In a large soup pot melt the butter. While the butter is melting, mince the pepper and onion.

Add the minced pepper and onion and sauté until tender and fragrant. While the onions and peppers are cooking, chop the crawfish meat into bite-sized pieces.

Add the crawfish tails, a tablespoon of Cajun or Creole seasoning (like Tony Chachere’s) and stir to combine.

Add all the ingredients to the pot and bring to a simmer. Season to taste with additional Tony’s, Tabasco sauce and serve.

Makes about 12-14 servings.