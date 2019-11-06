Contest Winners 2019:
College Basketball:
Round1: Ricky Campbell
Round2: Kernell Brown
Round3: Brent Golden
Round4: Matt Allison
Round5: Kernell Brown
Round6: Matt Allison
Overall Full: Matt Allison
Overall 16-Team: Brent Golden
Overall 4-Team: Ricky Campbell
Easter Giveaway:
Jerimaha Young
Nancy Stewart
Matthew Rodriguez
Patricia Burns
Mother’s Day Contest:
Terry Snipe
Twin City Crawfish & Music Festival Giveaway:
1: Ricky Campbell
2: Allyson Crow-Bryant
3: LaTrenda Johnson
4: Kayla Diamond
Father’s Day Contest:
James Coulter
Wade Kelly
James Wyles
Yard of the Week:
1: Mark Durham
2: John McGee
3: Charles Many
4: Andy Richardson
5: Sharon Wyatt
6: Tommy Hankins
7: Dean White
8: Denver Randolf
Summer Giveaway:
LaTrenda Johnson
Carolyn Montgomery
Felicia Tibbs
Cara Kirkland
Back to School:
Nicole Morgan
Jerimaha Young
LaWanda Johnson
Jessica Waller
Halloween Contest:
Lisa Farr
Amy Booth
Carla Gray
Auto Racing:
Race#
10: Georgette Perez
11: Amy Booth
12: Carl Leckie
13: Amy Booth
14: Jim Addison
15: LaTrenda Johnson
16: Amy Booth
17: Brandon Stricklin
18: Diamond Nicole
19: Lisa Boyd
20: Heather Gunter
21: Jim Addison
22: Jim Addison
23: Heather Gunter
24: LaTrenda Johnson
25: Lisa Boyd
26: Heather Gunter
27: Amy Booth
28: Amy Booth
29: Brandon Strickland
30: Carl Leckie
31: Jim Addison
32: Robin Stewart
33: LaTrenda Johnson
34: Georgette Perez
35:
36:
OVERALL:
Mel Robbins:
1:
Home For the Holidays:
1:
Gas Card:
Umbrella-A-Day: