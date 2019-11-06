Contest Winners

Contest Winners 2019:

College Basketball:

                Round1:  Ricky Campbell

                Round2:  Kernell Brown

                Round3:  Brent Golden

                Round4:  Matt Allison

                Round5:  Kernell Brown

                Round6:  Matt Allison

                Overall Full: Matt Allison

Overall 16-Team:  Brent Golden

Overall 4-Team:  Ricky Campbell

Easter Giveaway:

                Jerimaha Young

                Nancy Stewart

                Matthew Rodriguez

                Patricia Burns

Mother’s Day Contest:

                Terry Snipe

Twin City Crawfish & Music Festival Giveaway:

                1:  Ricky Campbell

                2:  Allyson Crow-Bryant

                3:  LaTrenda Johnson

                4:  Kayla Diamond

Father’s Day Contest:

                James Coulter

                Wade Kelly

                James Wyles

Yard of the Week:

                1:  Mark Durham

                2:  John McGee

                3:  Charles Many

                4:  Andy Richardson

                5:  Sharon Wyatt

                6:  Tommy Hankins

                7:  Dean White

                8:  Denver Randolf

Summer Giveaway:

                LaTrenda Johnson

                Carolyn Montgomery

                Felicia Tibbs

                Cara Kirkland

Back to School:

                Nicole Morgan

                Jerimaha Young

                LaWanda Johnson

                Jessica Waller

Halloween Contest:

                Lisa Farr

                Amy Booth

                Carla Gray

Auto Racing:

                Race#

                10:  Georgette Perez

                11:  Amy Booth

                12:  Carl Leckie

                13:  Amy Booth

                14:  Jim Addison

               15:  LaTrenda Johnson

                16:  Amy Booth

                17:  Brandon Stricklin

              18:  Diamond Nicole

              19:  Lisa Boyd

              20: Heather Gunter

              21:  Jim Addison

              22:  Jim Addison

              23:  Heather Gunter

              24:  LaTrenda Johnson

              25:  Lisa Boyd

              26:  Heather Gunter

              27:  Amy Booth

              28:  Amy Booth

              29:  Brandon Strickland

              30:  Carl Leckie

              31:  Jim Addison

              32:  Robin Stewart

              33:  LaTrenda Johnson

              34:  Georgette Perez

              35:

              36:

OVERALL:

Mel Robbins:

                1:

Home For the Holidays:

                1:

Gas Card:

Umbrella-A-Day:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories