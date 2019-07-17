Sarah Scarlett -FOX 14 Anchor

Sarah Scarlett, evening anchor for Fox 14 News, joined the team in January of 2018 as weekend anchor and weekday reporter for KTVE.

Sarah is from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and graduated from the University of North Texas in December of 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism. While at UNT, Sarah sharpened her skills as an anchor/reporter at the campus television station, North Texas Television. She also anchored the City of Denton’s newscasts, “DTV Newsbreak.” Her internship was at KERA in Dallas.

When she isn’t on the desk or out in the field, Sarah enjoys watching old movies, reading, and enjoying the outdoor activities that the Bayou State has to offer.

You can follow Sarah on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Feel free to say hello or email story ideas.