Michelli Martin – KTVE 10 News Anchor

Michelli Martin joined KTVE 10 News in April of 2019 and serves as an anchor for KTVE 10 News.

Michelli grew up in Riverside, CA before moving with her family to Bossier City, LA where her father was stationed with the Air Force. She received her B.A. from Louisiana Tech and her M.A. from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Her career in news started in the Ark-La-Tex at ABC affiliate, KTBS 3 News in Shreveport before the Ark-La-Miss called her home.

Michelli lives in Ruston with her husband and their baby girl. In her free time, you can find her playing with her baby, spending time with her husband or reading.

Michelli would love to hear from you! Feel free to email your story ideas to her at mmartin@nbc10news.net