CJ Maclin Bio – Sports Reporter KTVE/KARD

CJ Maclin was born and raised in Memphis, TN. He fell in love with sports at a very young age. He played college basketball for two colleges during his career and during his time in college, he also was introduced to Journalism by his father, Corey Maclin. He taught him everything about the business and also introduced him to his first journalism job at Yahoo Sports Radio as a Radio Host.

His father was in the business for 20 plus years and now CJ carries that torch. Throughout his journey in Memphis, TN with podcasts, working with the American Athletic Conference at the University of Memphis and more, it landed him right here in the Twin Cities where he is now the Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter. 

CJ is excited for what the ArkLaMiss is going to offer and wants to learn more about this city. CJ has a wife and two children who also moved here with him to Monroe, La.

