Isabel is an Angelo State University graduate, originally from Del Rio, Tx. While working on a communications degree that focused on radio and television, she worked as the managing editor and writer for the student-run university newspaper, the Rampage.Isabel joined the myarklamiss team in June 2019. Before transferring to West Monroe, Isabel reported in San Angelo, TX and Greenville, NC. While she has a strong desire to report hard news, she recognize the need to show the community that good things and good people do exist. Isabel strives to illustrate these points with local feel-good features.
If you have any story ideas you can contact Isabel by email at ealbritton@nbc10news.net
Isabel Albritton
