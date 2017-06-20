Gordon Boyd – KTVE 10 News Anchor

Confucius was right: distance does lend enchantment to the view; whether you’re talking about the Great Smoky Mountains, mornings at Churchill Downs or crawfish season in the Ark-LA-Miss.
My thirty-two years in television have taken me all over the Midwest, mid-south and Deep South.
I couldn’t have asked for a better ride.
I’ve interviewed Presidents and/or major presidential candidates from Gerald R. Ford to Ted Cruz. Flown in an F-15 and a KC-135 over Alaska, for air-to-air refueling training. Roasted in 100+ degree heat with recruits at Fort Polk, LA and marveled as the world’s worst brought out our country’s best after 9/11.
The attacks changed us all, reminding us that whatever our backgrounds or beliefs, we’re all Americans. Privileges and freedom bring with them responsibilities and accountability.
Ask a Southerner the time, and you’ll learn how to build a watch. We’re outspoken, old-fashioned, progressive, even contradictory.
But this is certain: families matter. Integrity matters. Delivering on your promises matters.
We know you have plenty of choices for news and information. It’s why we strive to make our coverage factual and flavorful, clear and complete.
We want to be Your Local News Leader.
If it affects your family, your health, your job, your life, we want to know about it.
So we can make sure your neighbors know about it, too.
