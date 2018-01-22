Chelsea Jones Bio – Weekend Anchor/Reporter

Chelsea Jones is the Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KTVE NBC 10, but you can catch her reporting three days a week. So I just pasted what’s on my website here:

​Chelsea grew up just outside of the Washington, D.C. – metro area and is a proud graduate of the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism. As a broadcast journalism major, Chelsea had the opportunity to serve as an on-air reporter and nightly news anchor for the award-winning student run newscast Capital News Service, “Maryland Newsline.”

Throughout her college career Chelsea interned for the #1 station in Washington D.C., WTTG Fox 5 D.C.; she also interned with the ABC affiliate WJLA.

Chelsea has hopes of one day hosting her own talk show where she will find the hidden gems of our community and tell the stories that people want to hear. When she isn’t reporting, Chelsea is obsessing over her dog Sir Fitzgerald, binge watching Netflix Series or spending time with family and friends.

Chelsea is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the National Association of Black Journalists.

