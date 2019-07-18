Brian Briggs – Weekend Meteorologist/Weekday Reporter

Brian Briggs, weekend Meteorologist for KTVE and weekday Reporter for KTVE/KARD, joined the team back in August of 2018. Born in sunny San Diego, CA, Brian moved to Norman, OK to pursue his passion for Meteorology. His spark for Meteorology was largely helped by his father, who is a retired Meteorologist of the Navy. His drive to share and teach the weather was largely driven by his mother and sister, who work in University Development and Teaching, respectively. He received is Bachelor of Science in Meteorology, with minors in both Mathematics and Broadcast Meteorology. He also interned at our sister station WCIA in Champaign, IL.



Storm chasing and weather photography are some of Brian’s main hobbies, but when the weather’s quiet he likes to travel and spend time with family, in addition to spending time with his dog Archie.

You can follow Brian on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest weather news in the ArkLaMiss.