Mya Hudgins Bio – Reporter

Mya Hudgins, reporter for NBC 10 and FOX 14 news, joined June of 2019. Mya is from Greenville Texas, but left the great state to attend Oklahoma Baptist University where she ran on the track and field team and cross country team. She graduated in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in News and Information. Mya’s passion and love for broadcast journalism grew as she anchored/reported for her schools television station, OBU TV News. Her internship was at News 9 (KWTV) in Oklahoma City. Some of Mya’s hobbies include running, scrapbooking, being outside, and making memories with her friends. You can follow Mya on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Feel free to say hello or email her ideas.