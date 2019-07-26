Mya Hudgins Bio – Reporter

Lexi Birmingham is the morning meteorologist for NBC 10 and Fox 14 and joined the team in June of 2019. Lexi is originally from a little town called Niceville, Florida located in the panhandle. She attended Florida State University and graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and a certificate in Emergency Management. While at Florida State, she participated in the FSU Weather Show, where she learned how to become a broadcast meteorologist. She had the opportunity to cover severe weather and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.

After graduating, Lexi landed her first job at our Nexstar station in Lubbock, Texas as the weekend meteorologist from 2017-2019. She covered all kinds of weather events like tornadoes, severe weather, flooding, dust storms, heat, and snow. Her most memorable event she covered while there was two tornadoes (one EF-1 and one EF-2) in Tahoka, Texas.