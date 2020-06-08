Kyla Scott – Bio

Bios

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kyla Scott is a native of Rayville, Louisiana with over seven years of experience in broadcast television news. She has a B.A. in Mass Communication from the illustrious Historically Black College; Grambling State University. Kyla earned her M.A. in Mass Communication from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

After graduate school, she landed a job at KTBS 3 News in Shreveport, Louisiana where she worked as a news producer for over three years.

Kyla joined the KTVE/KARD team in November 2016 as a News Producer. She was later promoted to Executive Producer and soon after began to fill-in anchor. Kyla is now the news anchor for FOX 14 News at 5:30 and FOX 14 News at 9. Kyla’s work philosophy is “work smarter, not harder.”

It’s a concept she believes helps her to succeed in the fast-paced world of news. Kyla enjoys spending time with her family, reading, and of course, watching television.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories