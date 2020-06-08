Kyla Scott – Bio

Kyla Scott is a native of Rayville, Louisiana with over seven years of experience in broadcast television news. She has a B.A. in Mass Communication from the illustrious Historically Black College; Grambling State University. Kyla earned her M.A. in Mass Communication from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

After graduate school, she landed a job at KTBS 3 News in Shreveport, Louisiana where she worked as a news producer for over three years.

Kyla joined the KTVE/KARD team in November 2016 as a News Producer. She was later promoted to Executive Producer and soon after began to fill-in anchor. Kyla is now the news anchor for FOX 14 News at 5:30 and FOX 14 News at 9. Kyla’s work philosophy is “work smarter, not harder.”

It’s a concept she believes helps her to succeed in the fast-paced world of news. Kyla enjoys spending time with her family, reading, and of course, watching television.