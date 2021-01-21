Hunter Elyse Bio

Hunter Elyse joined the KTVE/KARD team in August 2019. She is the weekend anchor and weekday reporter.

Hunter comes to Louisiana from Los Angeles, California where she had internships at Entertainment Tonight and Fox News. She also worked at ABC 7 as a news assistant prior to making her television debut in the ArkLaMiss.

Hunter’s passion for news started at the young age of 7 when she would send videos of the news and weather to her father who was deployed with the Navy. From there, she joined the media team in her elementary school, pretended to have her own talk show at 12 years old in the living room, and even went on to be a reporter in college at EagleVision News.

Hunter is a graduate of Biola University in California and has a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

When she is not on TV, Hunter enjoys traveling and visiting new places, watching new movies, and spending time with her family. She was also a competitive Irish Dancer for 20 years and continues to dance for fun in her free time.

You can reach out to Hunter at helyse@nbc10news.net or send a story idea on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @TheHunterElyse.