Germany Kent Bio

Germany is a national award-winning journalist, joining the KTVE/KARD news team as an

anchor and reporter. She brings a unique perspective to MyArkLaMiss with her keen sense of

humor and congenial style as a news personality. Germany made-up news stories as a curious

child and honed her interest in current events while competing in many local, state, regional, and

international pageants. She is a former Miss Teen Mississippi Miss Congeniality titleholder.

Prior to coming to KTVE/KARD, Germany spent 10 years in Los Angeles working in various

journalist roles. From anchoring the news on broadcast and radio to field reporting,

documentary filmmaking, hosting talk shows, and producing, she has a wealth of media

experience. In her career, Germany has interviewed thousands of people from all walks of life

and has had the privilege of interviewing some pretty interesting celebrities including California’s

former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, CA’s former first lady Maria Shriver, Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti, Matthew McConaughey, Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, Louis Gossett Jr.,

Anthony Anderson, Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Sean Combs, Vivica Fox, Chef Philippe

Chow, Jon Voight, Hill Harper, LL Cool J, Eddie George, Kyle Kuzman, Dove Cameron, Gloria

Allred, and hundreds more.

Germany has covered many stories that made national headlines including the aftermath of two

mass shootings, catastrophic wildfires, the historic teachers strike in Southern California,

reported at the Staples Center following Kobe Bryant’s death, and the George Floyd protests in

Los Angeles, to name a few.

Throughout her career, Germany has spent countless hours volunteering with various charities,

civic groups, schools, and community events. No matter where she is, she has remained active

in her community using her influence to raise awareness on various topics such as bullying

prevention, mental health awareness, and youth empowerment. She has been heavily engaged

in public speaking, hosting events, emceeing, and mentoring young people. Her motto is “If

you’re not reaching back to help anyone, then you’re not building a legacy.” In 2017, Germany

was selected by Soledad O’Brien to serve on a national panel to empower youth.

Germany is also a bestselling author and has had many favorite career highlights from

appearing in national television commercials, and music videos opposite Stevie Wonder and

Mary J. Blige, to primetime TV shows. One of her fondest memories is being selected by JJ

Abrams for a feature role in Star Trek: Into Darkness. She was also tapped to walk alongside

Vice President (then CA Senator) Kamala Harris for the 2018 MLK Day Parade in Los Angeles.

Her commitment to quality and excellence has resulted in numerous industry awards and

recognition. In 2018, Germany was named as one of the “Powerful Women Making A Difference

in Los Angeles” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She is also the recipient of a Lifetime

Community Service Award from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In June 2017,

Germany was honored with her own day in her native Greenville, Mississippi. That same year

then-Lieutenant Governor of Mississipi Tate Reeves and MS Senator Robert Jackson

recognized Germany with a proclamation of honor for career achievement from the state of

Mississippi. The following year Germany was named the recipient of the Greenville Arts Council Greenville Honors Its Own [GHIO] Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding professional

and civic contributions.

Germany has received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi award for excellence in journalism from

the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) that was presented in the nation’s capital in 2019.

The proud Mississippi native is an alum of Northwest Mississippi Community College,

Mississippi State University, University of Alabama, and the University of Southern California.

She is also a graduate of The Walt Disney World College Program.

Germany is very excited to be part of the FOX 14 and NBC 10 news team – anchoring and reporting the news that matters most to the viewers of the ArkLaMiss region.