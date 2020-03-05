Felicia Michelle Bio

Felicia Michelle joined NBC 10/FOX 14’s morning news show as an anchor and producer in January 2020. She is thrilled to wake up with the ArkLaMiss viewers on-air every weekday giving you the news you need to start your day.



Originally from Southern New Jersey, the Penn State grad has fallen in love with the Pelican State. Prior to relocating to the ArkLaMiss Felicia worked as a Television Host/Producer at AfterBuzz TV and a Digital Content Producer/MMJ at KSLA in Shreveport, LA. Whether she’s covering breaking news, politics or trending topics, she’s in the know!



Felicia truly cares about the people in the ArkLaMiss and is grateful to be here in Monroe. Off-air she enjoys exploring the city, trying out new places to eat, binge-watching Netflix and hanging out with the wonderful people she met so far.