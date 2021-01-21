Christina Jensen Bio

Christina Jensen joined the KTVE/KARD team in December of 2020. She co-anchors NBC 10 News at 5,6 and 10.

Prior to joining KTVE/KARD, Christina worked as a multimedia journalist for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. During her stint at the 24-hour cable news channel, Christina covered several major breaking news stories that went national. Stories include the Pulse nightclub shooting, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Matthew, the murder of a Voice contestant, and the nationwide manhunt for Markeith Loyd. Loyd was on the FBI’s most-wanted list after a long police manhunt intensified after he allegedly killed an Orlando Police Officer.

Before heading to Orlando, Christina started her on-air career at KIFI Local News 8 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was there for 2 years and worked as a reporter/weekend anchor for the ABC, CBS, and Fox affiliates.

However, before she was in front of the camera, Christina worked behind the scenes. She wanted to learn every aspect of the business to fully understand the industry. After graduating with a BS in Journalism from California Polytechnic State University, Christina took a job at the local news station in San Luis Obispo, CA. She worked as a production technician and was soon promoted to nightside producer for NBC affiliate KSBY-TV. She was at the station for about 3 years.​

During her free time, Christina enjoys hiking, exploring new areas, discovering new food, and spending quality time with her friends! You can also find her going on long walks with her adorable Shiba Inu named Harlow. We can’t forget to mention her obsession with music, she loves listening to rock!

Christina would love to hear from you! Send her an email just to say hello or send her a story idea. Her email is Cjensen@nbc10news.net.