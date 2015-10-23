Christian Demirdjian Bio – Sports Director KTVE/KARD

Chris is a native of Los Angeles, CA where he was born and raised and attended Culver City High School.



After leaving Los Angeles, Chris arrived in Monroe in 2009 where he worked for The Radio People.



Chris then went to Shreveport, where he expanded on his radio career at KWKH and was first introduced to television.



He’s served as a color announcer, a sideline reporter, and a sports talk radio personality.



In 2015, Chris arrived at KTVE/KARD as a sports reporter. Since then, he’s risen to the Weekend Sports Anchor role, then to Sports Director.



Chris is part of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, where he was a member at LSU-Shreveport.



If you see Chris around town, please stop and say hello!